Assimilate Deez: Un-Gentrified Eva Mendes Talks Raising Authentically Cuban Kids With Ryan Gosling

Image via Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Eva Mendes Talks About Raising Her Kids In Cuban Culture

Eva Mendes might be common-law-married to a white man, but she’s adamants about raising their two daughters in an authentically Cuban household.

The actress tells PEOPLE Chica that teaching her kids Spanish and surrounding them with Cuban culture is an absolute must.

Are you raising your kids in a Cuban household? Oh, yeah. How so? Esmeralda mostly speaks Spanglish right now. It’s really cute. She’s definitely bilingual, and it’s really important for us to make sure that she’s not only just familiar with the language, but also with the culture. My mom, who lives 15 minutes away, makes it is easy because she speaks to the girls in Spanish and cooks them Cuban food. And we’re always listening to Cuban music. It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn’t have it any other way. My dad, who has been here for 45 years and still doesn’t speak English, is a real asset. It’s so cool because now that I’m trying to make sure that my girls speak Spanish, it’s like, ‘Ok, Dad, take them,’ because I know that all they’re going to speak with him is Spanish.

Can’t be mad at that. No mayonnaise for Esmeralda and Amada.