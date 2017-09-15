May I Speak To A Manager: Tammy Rivera And Hazel E Have Some Conflicting Receipts On Waka

Waka Flocka’s Texts Are Getting Screenshot All Over The Place

I’m sure y’all already know about the earlier Hazel E/Tammy Rivera gossip of the day. Hazel tried to start some isht by telling Tammy she looked fat in a picture, and she clapped back mentioning her trying to throw herself at married men….the man she’s married to, specifically, Waka Flocka.

Since then, things have gotten a whole lot messier, and now both parties have posted receipts to Instagram. The Shade Room got an exclusive from Hazel, which includes 6 pages of texts from Waka that took place starting in early 2016. The texts include your basic fuck n***a content, including some heart eye emojis, asking to FaceTime, and then completely jumping out the window with “trynna ride my d**k with that phat ass”…..guess he was ready to risk it all.

#TSRExclusive #HazelE says she never tried to make a move on #WakaFlocka! #TammyRivera 👀 I'm just the messenger 💅🏽 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 15, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Tammy had to come through with the screenshots of her own, which she posted and promptly deleted from her own page. Those included videos from Hazel and Waka responding in a much less excited manner…kinda how dudes switch up when their girl is looking over their shoulder *shrug*

Oops! Post & Delete! #TammyRivera isn't done yet 👀 #HazelE View previous post! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 15, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Tammy isn’t really denying that something could have happened between the two in the past, because she can “forgive her husband for all that he’s done,” but not a girl who’s seeking out married men. Interesting philosophy there, Tammy.

This is a mess. Good luck to both of y’all.