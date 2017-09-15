RIP: Kathy Griffin’s Sister Passes Away At 65 After Battle With Cancer

Kathy Griffin’s Sister Joyce Passes Away At 65

Kathy Griffin shaved her head 2 months ago in order to show solidarity for her sister who was diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, her sister Joyce passed away on Friday at the age of 65. Kathy posted the news to her Twitter page last night, along with a video of her sister from the day before, looking peaceful and enjoying a song being played for her live at the hospital.

My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night.

Check out this beautiful moment.

Support @AmericanCancer here: https://t.co/llSJg4sLGE pic.twitter.com/ElpwY937ZZ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 15, 2017

Joyce Griffin succumbed to an undisclosed form of cancer after undergoing extensive chemotherapy. Along with the sad news of her sister and the video of some of her last moments, Kathy also took the opportunity to post a link to the donation page for the American Cancer Society.

Condolences to Kathy and her family.