Fashion Killa: ASAP Rocky Inks Partnership With Under Armour

ASAP Rocky Signs Deal With Under Armour

The latest celebrity to get their hands on a partnership with an apparel brand is ASAP Rocky. Known now more for his attire and dating life than for his music, Rocky is a great fit for a deal with a clothing brand–and he’s just got his with Under Armour. News of the signing first surfaced in July, and was confirmed by the brand via press release on Friday.

The partnership will come via the Under Armour Sportswear line, which aims to help Under Armour’s credibility outside of performance wear. Rocky is the perfect person for a deal with this line in particular, if looking to improve their credibility. The brand caught tons of flack for their shoe collaboration with Steph Curry in the past…because they were more like orthopedic dad shoes than some basketball ones.

Rocky’s press release about the partnership is as follows: “I wanted more than a collaboration partner. The only way to achieve this is with someone who is like-minded. The Under Armour team, and especially CEO and founder Kevin Plank, has a shared vision, enthusiasm, and desire to do the same. I grew up in Harlem, and had limited resources to channel my inner-creativity, so I spent too much time on the streets when I should have been more productive. I now have the ability to create a better situation for today’s kids so they can go from school to a safe place to create without boundaries.”

Rocky previously had a deal with Adidas where he released sneakers with Jeremy Scott.