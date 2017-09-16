Fox Sports Host On Jemele Hill: “[I Only Believe In] The First Amendment And Boobs”

Clay Travis’ Comments On ESPN’s Decision Not To Fire Jemele Hill

Clay Travis of Fox Sports and Outkick the Coverage shocked CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin on Friday after he made a completely unnecessary comment during a segment about ESPN’s current Jemele Hill situation.

It all happened while discussing the network’s decision not to fire or suspend “SC6” anchor Jemele Hill for calling our white supremacist “president” a white supremacist. Travis is a very vocal conservative as well as a critic of ESPN–when asked about their decision he said the only things he “completely” believed in were “the First Amendment and boobs.”

Of course, being a female anchor talking to him, Brooke was especially taken aback. “I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show. What did you just say? You believe in the First Amendment and B-double-O-B-S?” He responded: “Boobs. Two things that have only never let me down in this entire country’s history: the First Amendment and boobs.”

Travis was–for some reason–proud of himself for his statement. Somewhat luckily, the comments underneath his tweet patting himself on the back are of a pretty negative.

It’s unclear if the “boobs” comment was complete ignorance while trying to be amusing, or if he added that in because the person utilizing their first amendment rights, Jemele Hill, is a woman. Either way, the comment was about as funny as watching grass grow and wasn’t in good taste for a serious political conversation.