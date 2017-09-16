I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant: McDonald’s Employee Gave Birth In Bathroom, Then Tried To Flush It

McDonald’s Employee Gave Birth In Bathroom At Work

An employee at McDonald’s was charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to flush her baby down the toilet after she gave birth in the bathroom stall at work during her shift.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner told her coworkers she was having stomach pain throughout her shift at the Redwood City McDonald’s in California. After being in there a while, one co-worker went to check on her and saw blood on the bathroom floor. Lockner tried to attribute it to a heavy period, but another coworker entered and allegedly witnessed her shoving the newborn baby’s face into the toilet water.

Sarah reportedly told officials she didn’t know she was pregnant, and is being held on $11 million bail. When police arrived, the baby didn’t have a pulse, but was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable condition.