Not Backing Down: Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Held A Press Conference Today After Seeing Hotel Footage

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Holds Press Conference

The Kenneka Jenkins case continues to grow more and more heartbreaking. With the release of video footage from the night, one would hope that things would only grow more clear, but unfortunately the opposite is true with this situation. The confusing footage shows Jenkins wandering around aimlessly and noticeably disoriented, and some claim that proves that she, herself went into the freezer she was later found dead in.

Kenneka’s mother is rightfully unsatisfied with the release of the footage, especially because there is no video of her actually entering the freezer. She held a press conference today where the general message was: this is anything but a closed case.

Clips from #KennekaJenkins' mother's press conference after the release of the hotel surveillance footage. Part 1 of 2 (swipe) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

For any mourning mother, closing a chapter like this is unbelievably hard, but it’s made even more difficult when there’s so many holes in the story. Whether her friends actually “lost track” of her or deliberately led her astray, there’s something missing in this story that’s making everything seem fishy.

Some insensitive mf’s are saying Jenkins’ mother needs to “let it go,” after seeing videos from the press conference, but if anybody’s going to dedicate themselves to finding out the truth, it’s a mama bear.

This press conference proves she’s not giving up on the truth anytime soon, hopefully this mourning mother can find justice for her daughter and the real story presents itself sooner than later.