Good Samaritan Gives Family That Just Lost Home In Hurricane Harvey A Place To Live

Woman Lets Harvey Victims Move Into Her On-The-Market House

San Antonio college student Georgina Mompiere and her family had their home in Friendswood, Texas destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. Her mother and brother were in the home and had to wait in an attic until they were able to be rescued.

Mompiere’s mother and brother later settled into a shelter at a church in Houston, and there her mother struck up a conversation with a woman named Jaqueta Veltz, the two women knew from the choir. They discussed Hurricane Harvey, and Mompiere explained how they lost their home and belongings. Veltz immediately offered to let their family move into the a home she had just placed on the market.

Mompiere said about the good samaritan: “[She] said they could move in ASAP…like, the next day. She’s not rushing my mom on any deposits or rent. She wants my mom to get settled first. She even bought my brother a bedroom set.” Jaqueta was even kind enough to leave some of the furniture behind so that the house could feel like a home after everything the family had been through.

