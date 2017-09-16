Kenya Moore Share A Blink Into Her Off-Key Beyonce Singing Wedding Night

Kenya Moore Rolls Around In Wedding Dress In Flashback Clip

Oh, Kenyonce was lit on her wedding night! Kenya Moore shared a tiny peak into her “Drunk In Love” wedding night bliss with fans on her instagram page. Sounds like Kenya was reflecting back on that perfect night when she married the man of her dreams, Marc Daily.

Kenya says:

My wedding day just over 3 months ago was the happiest day of my life. I met the man of my dreams who loved me beyond measure.

I felt blessed, loved, beautiful and whole. No one can take away this feeling from me.

The moment I fell in love with you I learned the true meaning of love…Patience, kindness, forgiveness… just to start.

Thank you Marc for making me your wife, your best friend and your ride or die. I hope I make you as happy as you have made me.

Previously, Kenya defended the authenticity of her nuptials to Marc and even threatened to sue RHOA haters who continue to bellite her bliss. Welp! Does this post on her rolling around in her wedding dress change the mind of naysayers?