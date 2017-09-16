Get Ya Followers Up: Serena Williams’ New Bundle Of Joy Already Has Her Own Instagram

Serena Williams’ Newborn Is Already On IG

Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian welcomed their sweet baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Wednesday. The couple posted pictures right away, and the lil bundle of joy is gorgeous. Serena initially posted a beautiful picture with her newborn daughter laying on her chest, and her boo, the co-founder of Reddit, posted an adorable animation of their new family all together.

Since then, neither parent has posted on instagram–probably because they’re got their hands tied taking care and spending time with their baby. But fortunately for us, the gorgeous swirly baby already has an Instagram page of her own for us to see pictures as she grows up.

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

So far, there’s only 2 photos on the page…but you know, Alexis is only 3 days old.

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

This Instagram page is sure to be the perfect place to visit anytime you’re having a case of baby fever and want to indulge in some adorable pics. Congrats again to Serena and Alexis!