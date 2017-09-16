Caught Up In Some Mess? Write Us A Dear Bossip Letter!

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Getty Image

Dear Bossip Wants To Help YOU!

Dear Bossip is coming back and it’s more interactive than ever. Similar to our written Dear Bossip posts, it’s now a web series where we take from a pick of reader submitted problems and have experts give out live advice. Does this sound like something you’re interested in? We want to hear from you.

Whether you have a ridiculous co-worker, caught in an office scandal, cheating partners or dealing with a financial problem, no issue is too big for us to tackle.

Send all letter requests to Production@BHMDigital.com with whatever your conundrum is and we will read it live every week.

Thanks BOSSIP Fam!

 

Categories: For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus