Bank-Breaking Blac Chyna STILL Wants A 7-Figure Check From Nude-Leaking Loser Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna Wants 7-Figure Check From Rob Kardashian Over Nude Leak

B-b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

If you thought that Blac Chyna won big with yesterday’s news that Rob Kardashian would have to pay her $20,000 per month in child support, wait ’til you get a load of THIS.

According to TMZ, Chyna hasn’t forgotten that Rob pressed “share” on a gang of her nude pics and posted them to Instagram. As penance for this offense, Chyna, along with opportunist lawyer Lisa Bloom, are demanding that Rob cough up a seven-figure check to settle their lawsuit against him.

Peep her argument: Chyna is still SUPER salty that she’s lost her weight-loss endorsements. She says the photos Rob leaked make it clear that she did not lose her weight the natural way, she lost it at the hand of a doctor’s scalpel. These brands aren’t trying to pay brand ambassadors who are circumventing their product to get slimmy trimmy.

If Chyna doesn’t get a LEAST an “M” out of Rob, then she’s willing to take her grievance to court where it will likely cost Rob a LOT more.

Rob is a whole azz moron and this broad is a goddess of finesse. She got the right one, baby. Word to Ray Charles. SMH.

