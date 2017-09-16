Just Friends (With Benefits?): Folks Close To Nas And Nicki Say The Two Are Just Casually Kicking It

The legend himself… #EscobarSeason A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Nicki Minaj And Nas Aren’t Exactly Dating

Despite the fact that these two are licking each other up on Instagram and were super affectionate at Nas’ recent birthday party…apparently, we need not read too much into the Nicki & Nas union.

The two Queens rappers have been spotted getting extra cozy at Nas’ NYC restaurant on more than one occasion and rumors have been swirling all summer that Nicki has bounced back with the Hip Hop legend as her new boo. However, sources are saying that it isn’t quite a coupledom.

As a source tells E!online, the two are very good friends…but that’s as far as it goes.

“Nicki and Nas are just very dear friends nothing romantic. They’ve been friends forever and have seen each other’s careers take off. Nas and John Seymour have recently just opened their second restaurant Sweet Chick in LA. The original Sweet Chick is in THE LES in NYC. Nicki has been to both spots and always supportive of him and his new ventures.”

This makes sense, since Nicki seems to have a habit of publicly claiming her boyfriends and taking them literally EVERYWHERE with her. We’ve only seen her with Nas a handful of times…

“They share a really close friendship and always has each other’s back. Nicki is single now and dating but nothing serious. Nas is a best friend to her so as of now nothing is stirring up. People always joke around though that they make a great couple!”

Of course, that flies in the face of yet another report to E!News that the two are actually a serious pair and have been dating exclusively since May.

What do you think?

Getty/Instagram