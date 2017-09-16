Jay Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin Kaepernick And Dick Gregory During Meadows Performance

Jay Z Dedicates Songs To Those Who’ve Been Held Back

Jay Z continued his headlining festival run this weekend with his performance on Friday at The Meadows Festival in Queens, New York. Wowing fans with a similar set to his just a few weeks ago at Made In America in Philidelphia, Hov performed once again with a huge Jeff Koons sculpture backing him up on stage.

Before starting his performance of “The Story Of O.J.,” Jay dedicated the song to some people who truly embody its meaning. He said, “I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight…I want to dedicate this to Dick Gregory. I want to dedicate this song to anyone that was held back and you overcame.” The track is off his new album ‘4:44’ and embodies what it means to be successful and black.

Like he’s done at every show since the passing of Lincoln Park’s lead singer, Jay also he played his collaboration with the band “Numb/Encore.” Paying tribute to Chester Bennington, Hov told the audience, “If you know this song, I want you to sing it so loud he can hear you in heaven,”