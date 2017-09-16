Corrupt Corporations: Atlantic Records Facilitates The Career Of Another Problematic Artist, Trash Me Ousside

Cash Me Ousside Gets A Record Deal With Atlantic

Danielle “Cash Me Ousside” Bregoli, or her now MC name Bhad Bhabie, has officially signed a deal with Atlantic Records. The 14-year-old’s debut single “These Heaux” hit YouTube and streaming services last month, and since then has earned over 21 million views. In a press release on Friday, Bhad Bhabie was cited as the youngest woman rapper to debut on the Billboard Hot 100, “These Heaux” opened at No. 77…….sigh.

@bhadbhabie on Sep 15, 2017

According to TMZ, the Atlantic deal is for multiple albums and estimated to be worth millions. Cash Me Ousside is said to have caught the label’s attention due to the “unexpected success” of her debut single…but that’s most likely not true. Usually when record deals become public, they’ve already been signed for a while behind the scenes. It wouldn’t be surprising if the reason “These Heaux” has received so many streams is because of help from Atlantic.

Danielle’s first real venture outside of Dr. Phil was being in Kodak Black’s music video…also an Atlantic artist–so it’s extremely possible that Atlantic has been on her side since the day that girl appeared on TV.

Yo, Atlantic…get your coin. But a multiple album deal? Y’all tripppinnnnnnn’. God bless the employees assigned to roll out her projects.