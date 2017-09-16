Bloody Moves: 23 Arrested During St. Louis Protest Against Shady Cop’s Murder Acquittal

Image via Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Protest In St. Louis Over Acquitted Cop Leads To 23 Arrests

Angry, outraged, and despondent St. Louis residents filled the streets of the embattled midwest city in protest of a “not guilty” verdict laid upon former officer Jason Stockley for the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith.

When it was all said and done, 23 people were arrested and 10 police officers were injured once things went left according to CNN. By all accounts the protest started off peacefully with chants and prayer, but eventually the restraint gave way to visceral violence. Rocks, bricks, water bottles were thrown at officers and a patrol vehicle was smashed (not to smithereens).

Good luck getting Black folks to feel bad about a damn car when the blood of so many Black brothas and sistas has run in the streets with no consequence. Ever.

As if the city needed any more gasoline on their fire, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch spoke to Stockley about his incendiary acquittal.

“It feels like a burden has been lifted, but the burden of having to kill someone never really lifts,” he said in an exclusive interview with the Post-Dispatch on Friday. “The taking of someone’s life is the most significant thing one can do, and it’s not done lightly. … My main concern now is for the first responders, the people just trying to go to work and the protesters. I don’t want anyone to be hurt in any way over this.”

He went on to say:

“I can feel for and I understand what the family is going through, and I know everyone wants someone to blame, but I’m just not the guy,” Stockley said.

Also:

“Every resisting (arrest) looks bad, it never looks good,” Stockley said. “But you have to separate the optics from the facts.”

Yeah, this guy can choke. Black lives matter.