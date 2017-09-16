Man Gets Dragged By Speeding Car While Trying To Snatch Woman Stealing His iPhone [Video]

Vincent Ng was approached by a woman who “needed to borrow his phone for an emergency” while at the gas station in Arcadia, California. The woman instantly ran off to a waiting car to attempt to steal his phone, but Vincent obviously wasn’t having it that day.

He must not have gotten the memo that the iPhone 8+ drops in a week and the iPhone X is soon to follow. No one wants their property stolen, but it isn’t worth nearly being run over.

Getty/Daily Mail