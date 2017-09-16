Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Calls For Protests To Continue At The Crowne Plaza – “No Justice, No Peace” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
The footage of Kenneka Jenkins’ final moments before entering the freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel after a hotel party seems to corroborate initial reports that her death was accidental.
However, Jenkins’ mother is still demanding justice for her daughter and asks for the continued support of those who have routinely gathered outside the hotel demanding answers in the case.
Instagram/Getty