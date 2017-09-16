Legendary Director Hype Williams Will Be Honored at VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers

Legendary Director Hype Williams A ’90’s Game Changer’

The honorees for this year’s Hip Hop Honors: The ’90s Game Changers have been rolling in for the past couple of weeks. Formerly announced honorees include Martin Lawrence and Mariah Carey, and now legendary director Hype Williams is being added to that list.

Williams was undoubtedly the most sought after video director in the ’90s and well into the 2000’s…he’s still directing the industry’s finest visuals in 2017. His videos helped all of the most important artists in the industry and include Wu-Tang Clan, Usher, Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Nas, Diddy, DMX….the names are literally endless. Though he’s been at the helm of a lot of everyone’s favorite hip hop music videos in the past few decades, Hype remains one of the most creative individuals and his videos retain qualities specific to his style.

Watch Remy Ma and Papoose talk about Williams and his genius impact here, and check out some of his most iconic videos after the flip.