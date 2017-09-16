Ava Duvernay Says She’s Down For A Black “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory” Remake

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Ava Duvernay Supports Black “Chocolate Factory” Remake

Did you know that the original Charlie from “Willie Wonka/Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” was meant to be a little Black boy?

Liccy Dahl, the widow of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” author Ronald Dahl, revealed to BBC Radio that his initial draft of the book featured Charlie as a young Black boy.

However, his agent thought that might not be the best idea.

Now, Liccy thinks it would be amazing to see his original vision brought to life. Luckily, so does acclaimed director and beacon of Black Girl Magic Ava Duvernay would love to see this as well.

Would you be down to watch this one?

