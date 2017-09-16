Who Looked More Bangin’? Yaya DaCosta, Karrueche, Garcelle Beauvais & More At Pre-Emmy Party
- By Bossip Staff
Black Actresses Steam Up Pre-Emmy Party
Last night, the biggest party in Hollyweird was a pre-Emmy celebration put on by Entertainment Weekly. All of today’s hottest TV stars came out, including some of our Black actresses on TV. Who do you think looked more banging? Scroll down to see their looks.
Hit the flip for more beautiful black celebrities at this pre-Emmy celebration. Who do you think looked more banging last night?
Stars spotted at the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party in Hollywood, California.
Pictured: Derek Fisher, Gloria Govan