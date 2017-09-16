Obscene Genes: Jerry Sandusky’s Pedo Son Jeffrey Pleads GUILTY To 14 Counts Of Child Sex Abuse

Image via CENTRE COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

Jeffrey Sandusky Pleads Guilty To 14 Child Sex Abuse Counts

Earlier this year we reported on Jerry Sandusky’s *alleged* pedophiliac progeny. Today, we can remove the “alleged” part.

It looks like the former Penn State coach’s son may soon be joining him in the bing. According to CNN, adoptee son Jeffrey Sandusky has plead guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse.

Included in those counts are charges of soliciting sex from a child under 16 and soliciting child pornography.

The D.A.’s office says that Sandusky will become a Tier 3 sex offender which represents the highest level in the state of Pennsylvania. In other words, he is the creep of all creeps. The creep king.

Sadly, Sandusky will only serve 3-8 years at the judge’s discretion.