Afrotech: See A Hands-On Demonstration Of The New iPhone X From A Black Techie Perspective [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A Hands-On Demo Of Apple’s New iPhone X
The order date for the new set of iPhones is fast approaching and we know many of you probably have questions about whether it’s worth the money.
Take a look at this hands-on demonstration of the coveted iPhone X (that’s 10, not “X”) by Black tech aficionado Marques Brownlee.
What do you think? You spending your hard-earned coin on this new toy?