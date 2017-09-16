Afrotech: See A Hands-On Demonstration Of The New iPhone X From A Black Techie Perspective [Video]

Image via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A Hands-On Demo Of Apple’s New iPhone X

The order date for the new set of iPhones is fast approaching and we know many of you probably have questions about whether it’s worth the money.

Take a look at this hands-on demonstration of the coveted iPhone X (that’s 10, not “X”) by Black tech aficionado Marques Brownlee.

What do you think? You spending your hard-earned coin on this new toy?

