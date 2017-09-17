Tiny Dirty Dog: The Most BRUTAL Cheating Kevin Hart Reactions On The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 21

WENN

In case you missed it, Kevin Hart seems to have gotten caught in some sort of scandal with some side piece who wanted some money from him, so he went public. The video confession he put out on Instagram had Twitter assuming he cheated. Again. As a result, the memes, jokes and reactions we absolutely ruthless.

Twitter was in rare form, kids. Enjoy…

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://story.ng/tiny-dirty-dog-the-most-brutal-cheating-kevin-hart-reactions-on-the-internet/ Tiny Dirty Dog: The Most BRUTAL Cheating Kevin Hart Reactions On The Internet – Story.ng

      […] Source: Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus