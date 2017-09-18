Spare Ribs: Eniko Is Also Getting Dragged For It Being Her Turn To Get Cheated On By Kevin Hart
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18
❯
❮
Eniko Gets Dragged For Kevin Hart’s Cheating
As we all know now, Kevin Hart apologized to Eniko and the kids for something and everyone assumes it’s for cheating. Now all eyes are on Eniko who, just a few weeks ago, shaded Torrei for getting cheated on. The tables have turned and she’s the one who is dealing with Kevin’s alleged cheating. Bet she wishes she didn’t get so high and mighty.
Now people are looking at her, a women who was a side chick at one point, for now having to deal with side chicks. Sad! Take a look at the hilarity…