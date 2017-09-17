Ain’t Over: Wendy Williams Shades T.I. AGAIN Over Her Droopy Diaper Bikini Photos

Here we go again…

Wendy Williams Disses T.I.

Wendy Williams must really want Clifford Harris to pull out his Thesaurus and eviscerate her to Trap Muzik.

After T.I. subtly read her for her rights on a “positive” post where he hoped she’d be less brutal while criticizing celebs…

Wendy clapped back and said that she could “buy a fake one like his wife Tiny’s.” Now she’s sending some more shots the way of the Harris household.

The talk show host recently chatted with PEOPLE ahead of her show’s new season Monday and defended her bikini body at one point even admitting that she’s shaped like the capital P.

“I was just in Barbados with my husband on vacation,” said Wendy. “The paparazzi caught me. T.I. referenced my lack of behind. Yes, I’m 53. And yes I still dip it and do it in a bikini with perky boobs and a flat belly. And if I got no behind, I can buy it like the rest of you’ll. “Well, I mean, I don’t want front and back—I’m done with that,” she added. “I have a flat behind. I talk about it all the time. I’m shaped like a capital P. I can joke about myself before you ever joke with me.”

She also added a dig at the King of The South with allegations that he wears lifts in his shoes to make himself appear taller.

“You know when a short man puts lifts in his shoes, to be a little taller. Maybe I should wear butt pads, to give me some more a**. “

Now that’s not very nice Wendy. Tip’s estranged wife Tiny will be on The Wendy Williams show this week performing with Xscape.

Do YOU think she’ll speak on T.I. and Wendy’s beef?