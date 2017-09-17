Boot Lickin’ Bum Sheriff David Clarke Calls Colin Kaepernick An ‘Opportunist’ & Gets Dragged
Defunct douchebag Sheriff David Clarke recently made yet another asinine statement that got him dragged back to his cabin. The plagiarizing parasite who was considered for a Homeland Security position but turned it down (thank God!) decided to use his Twitter fingers against Colin Kaepernick.
According to Clarke who also recently resigned as the Sheriff of Milwaukee County, the Quarterback is nothing but an opportunist because he’s yet to use his cataract contaminated eyeballs to witness Kaep “mentoring young brothers in the hood.”
Kaep’s Know Your Rights Camp has since clapped back directly.
You know you’re exceptionally stupid right, Sheriff Clarke?
People are now eviscerating Clarke for failing to fact check like his tangerine complected comrade. Even (our boy) David Alan Grier got in on the dragging session.
Nice try! Kaep is not only mentoring, he’s donating $1 million to organizations that aid communities of color.
What do YOU think about Sheriff David Clarke getting blasted for calling out Kaep???