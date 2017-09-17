Boot Lickin’ Bum Sheriff David Clarke Calls Colin Kaepernick An ‘Opportunist’ & Gets Dragged

He tried it…

Sheriff David Clarke Disses Kaepernick, Gets Schooled

Defunct douchebag Sheriff David Clarke recently made yet another asinine statement that got him dragged back to his cabin. The plagiarizing parasite who was considered for a Homeland Security position but turned it down (thank God!) decided to use his Twitter fingers against Colin Kaepernick.

According to Clarke who also recently resigned as the Sheriff of Milwaukee County, the Quarterback is nothing but an opportunist because he’s yet to use his cataract contaminated eyeballs to witness Kaep “mentoring young brothers in the hood.”

When I see Kaepernick in the hood mentoring young black males on making better lifestyle choices then I will know his sincerity. Opportunist pic.twitter.com/5rlOGM4w0C — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) September 16, 2017

Kaep’s Know Your Rights Camp has since clapped back directly.

You know you’re exceptionally stupid right, Sheriff Clarke?

People are now eviscerating Clarke for failing to fact check like his tangerine complected comrade. Even (our boy) David Alan Grier got in on the dragging session.

You played yourself, Clarke. Run along with them fake medallions now. — Jose Vilson (@TheJLV) September 17, 2017

When you gonna rewrite that bullshit fake thesis u tried pass off? — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) September 17, 2017

Nice try! Kaep is not only mentoring, he’s donating $1 million to organizations that aid communities of color.

What do YOU think about Sheriff David Clarke getting blasted for calling out Kaep???