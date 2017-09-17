Funniest Memes Of The Week, Vol. 64
Hilarious Memes Of The Week
Back at it again with another collection of super funny memes for your weekend funny.
Remember when Beyoncé & Rihanna invented titties? pic.twitter.com/idwCLfWE6N
— Suga Free (@UncleHemp) September 9, 2017
Peep all the best (and funniest) memes of the week on the flip.
Y'ALL PLEASE LOOK AT BLUE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 RT @NasMaraj: "Beyoncè can't act" pic.twitter.com/jWlX7YcewA
— Slum Beautiful (@TheJazzyBelle) September 9, 2017
Wendy Williams should never slander anyone about their looks never ever ever ever ever again pic.twitter.com/xTnCyBjvED
— Sol Invictus (@sevenneuter) September 11, 2017
When my job asks me to do exactly wtf they pay me to do pic.twitter.com/SltfzBbokk
— mAegon (@OhEmmeG) September 13, 2017
"Hi I'm Nicki Minaj, Nicki Lewinsky, Nicki the Ninja, Nicki the Boss, Nicki the Harajuku Barbieeeee how much you wanna muthafuckin donate?" pic.twitter.com/iislQDxozY
— LAWRENCE® (@lawstalgia) September 13, 2017
Michelle looking like.. "Ain't got no mo green beans… all we got is mashed potatoes and corn." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bEbIkcIAJ7
— Maxwell. (@Notorious_MAX) September 8, 2017
Wendy Williams built like a wet cigarette with titties .. https://t.co/dUKYnRlneM
— JJ Velásquez (@TheBloodShow) September 11, 2017
Only thing I could hear is Rihanna's titties pic.twitter.com/u6b7GasIZc
— Zoe 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) September 8, 2017
When I see the taxes taken out of my check pic.twitter.com/guHYsaUfBZ
— Khloé Karblackian (@TheBrookeAsh) September 14, 2017
"If yo pussy smell good donate some mothafuckin coins" pic.twitter.com/x1kFcNyMoT
— Child of God (@blaccbrry) September 13, 2017
Imagine seeing a strand of Beyonce's hair in the tray of food she served you pic.twitter.com/fHQScVat1r
— Patti LaHelle (@_maleficentt) September 10, 2017
Wendy Williams legs are detachable. She snap em off and put in a drawer before she goes to bed. pic.twitter.com/x1y8XiRqho
— M.S_is_216 (@MikeShines96) September 12, 2017
Sitting in a meeting that should've been an email pic.twitter.com/XVj6S1cNiN
— Raveena (@RaveenTheDream) September 11, 2017
"If these bitches are your sons, donate some mufucking coins" pic.twitter.com/59cwdwOt1E
— Nigfrica (@_JukeBoxx) September 13, 2017
This bitch must have asked for seconds pic.twitter.com/4Fr25UCn71
— Stefano Dimera (@2much336) September 9, 2017
Wendy Williams looks like someone dug up a body and gave it breast implants.
— humansirkme (@_WhiteboyWasted) September 11, 2017
Imagine being Rihanna and being so perfect that when you gain weight it goes to your titties. pic.twitter.com/EA0WmUxr44
— vanessa 🌴 (@fatgalriri_) September 8, 2017
I tried talking to Khia on the donation line and this was her response. I am offended #HandInHand pic.twitter.com/ZZcQTtcrIm
— Check 4 a neck (@BeyonceMyRoc) September 13, 2017
Wendy Williams and Al Sharpton bought their legs at the same store pic.twitter.com/FRqLmkFURm
— M.S_is_216 (@MikeShines96) September 12, 2017
*See's Wendy Williams trending
*Clicks on hashtag pic.twitter.com/yQDfcyofda
— DChalla Moore (@VIBEZ_419) September 11, 2017
is it just me or wendy williams lowkey looks like Roger from American dad pic.twitter.com/KdygNmZrCW
— s y d (@oksvdney) September 12, 2017
When your manager schedules a meeting during lunch pic.twitter.com/k5VIkBGfpg
— Man$ Not Hot (@NaijaMane) September 11, 2017
me after i sliced my mans face off so i can unlock his iphone x pic.twitter.com/84KUmLBjWB
— wendy wu (@_YerikaC) September 12, 2017
Beyoncé: *uses iPhone X facial recognition*
iPhone X: pic.twitter.com/BGaj1FaCyH
— hu$tla baby🍒 (@fentyy) September 12, 2017
When you get held up at work for 5 minutes after you clock out pic.twitter.com/ANr2TdiUr9
— Minnie 💫 (@xoxoxMinnie) September 11, 2017
Y'all quick to embrace the iPhone X but still using the last name your slave masters gave you. Interesting 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3HNj7sUhN1
— Wanzimandias (@JEverton34) September 12, 2017
MY DADDY ALABAMA!
MAMA LOUISIANA! pic.twitter.com/nsqYDDUVo4
— Oh Hell Beckham Jr (@DEFinition223) September 11, 2017