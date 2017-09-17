Wypipo Problems: Woman Arrested For Using Government Funds To Buy Her Dog A Tuxedo

Arkansas State Police started investigating Goss in July after an auditor noticed discrepancies on a Garland County credit card in May. An audit found that she used the county credit card for years for personal purchases and to pay bills. Kristi used the card to purchase a diamond bracelet, tickets to Arkansas Razorbacks football games, sequined throw pillows, pet insurance, and of course, a tuxedo for her dog. You know, the essentials.

Kristi Lyn Goss was previously employed as an administrative assistant to a judge in Garland County, Arkansas . That came to a halt when authorities accused her of fraudulent charges worth $200,000 to a Garland County credit card.

Goss was supposed to stand trial on Tuesday but instead opted to plead guilty at a pretrial hearing Monday to six felony counts of fraudulent use of the county’s credit card. She’s potentially facing between three and 20 years for each felony count.

Hopefully she can find someone to dog-sit for her while she serves her sentence.