He Wasn’t Ready: Kevin Hart Promises To “Do Better” After Being Caught Creeping On His Pregnant Wife With Multiple Side Ribs

Kevin Hart Apologizes To Family For “Mistakes”

Ya gonna learn today!!! Just weeks after being accused of creeping after a video was released of Kevin Hart entertaining a “side rib” in Miami the comedian released an apology Saturday on Instagram to his family for “making mistakes” and not being perfect, while also vowing to not allow anyone to make financial gain off of his mistakes. Watch the video below:

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

BOSSIP received footage from an anonymous source that shows multiple shots and video of Hart in the company of a brunette, then later multiple women. One of the more damaging parts actually includes footage of a man who appears to be Hart (you can’t see it clearly enough to say it definitely is him) having sex with the brunette, afterward they get dressed together. Then end of the footage includes a letter claiming that Hart only started the Texas Hurricane Relief Fund as a means of getting ahead of the bad publicity he anticipated would result from the release of the video. Whoever made the video alleges Hart spent the weekend of August 17-20 (his wife’s birthday weekend!) in Las Vegas with her and her friends “drinking, doing drugs and having sex with multiple women at the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel.”

The Blast received a statement from Kevin’s team, “Someone tried to set up Kevin in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

According to The Blast, the Harts are still together.

Can anyone say they are actually SURPRISED though? And does ANYONE actually think Eniko will leave?