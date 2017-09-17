Farrah Abraham Shows Off Reupholstered Pu**y During Latest Cry For Attention, Being A Cam Girl

Farrah Abraham Supposedly Crashed CamSoda Due To High Viewership

As TMZ reported, Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom fame landed a pretty penny to unveil her “rejuvenated vagina” in her cam show debut on CamSoda’s website. It was the first time apparently very loyal fans got to see her thang since she got work done in August, and it’s reported that 70,000 tuned in for the show. Apparently the site crashed for a few minutes while I.T. workers scrambled to get the servers running again, adding even more capacity to handle the insane traffic numbers.

The show was so popular that of course, Farrah is toying with the idea of doing a “backdoor” show but once again, by herself.

Unsurprisingly, Abraham didn’t fill her mom in about her plans to flash her new vagina on a cam show, so she was surprised when she saw all the promo Instagram posts. She told Radar Online, “I had no clue about it. I’m speechless. I know my daughter has been trying to change her image. She’s been doing professional things.”