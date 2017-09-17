Poor Thang: Sad Dad Tyrese Posts And Deletes Baby Mama Bashing Caption On IG

Tyrese’s Black Queen Really Needs To Take His Phone While He’s Dealing With Custody Issues

If Tyrese’s “Black Queen” really loved him, she would take away his phone… Especially while he’s going through custody issues.

The actor took to Instagram AGAIN to vent his frustrations over losing his visitation privileges after his wife filed for an order protection because he allegedly beat their daughter so severely she couldn’t sit.

You are #DaddysHeart my whole world my everything praying for you everyday cause you play for #TeamShayla see you soon love angel… A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

The caption is sweet and innocent enough — but that’s mostly because he deleted the original caption, which was captured by RWS:

YIKES!

Doesn’t he know judges don’t like stuff like this? Guess that’s probably why he deleted it. Too bad nothing is ever truly deleted on the internet. Like we said… Black Queen need to take that phone.

