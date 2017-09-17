Cardi B Co-Signs Keep On Coming: Janet Jackson Covered “Bodak Yellow” On Tour

Janet Jackson Killed Her “Bodak Yellow” Cover On Tour

Janet Jackson kicked off her “State Of The World” Tour on September 7th, and everybody in attendance has reported that her show is absolutely phenomenal. Now more than a week into the tour, Ms. Jackson is getting creative with her setlist, and has given a huge co-sign to our girl Belcalis.

On at least one of her shows this past week, Janet was bussing a move to her own jams when the song transitions into none other than Cardi B’s banger “Bodak Yellow” *and the crowd goes wild*

The “Rhythm Nations” singer and her backup dancers kill the choreography and MAN did Janet have that high pony working!

Janet Jackson is no stranger to money moves either. In her recent divorce proceedings, it has been reported from different sources that she could receive hundreds of millions of dollars from her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

Cardi has been co-signed by what seems like every important person in the industry, and this one is especially major. Hopefully Janet continues this dope mash-up at all of her shows throughout her tour.