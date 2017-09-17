Coupled Up: Gabrielle Union And D Wade Have Date Night While Kendall Jenner And Blake Griffin Duck The Paps
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2
❯
❮
Hollywood Date Night for Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade, Meanwhile Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Are Ducking Paps
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade were sighted out and about enjoying Emmy Weekend with a date night out at Catch.
Gabrielle posted this cute coupled up photo.
Hit the flip for more photos of them as well as shots of new couple Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin
Why so shy? Kendall and Blake are obviously not keen on having their photo taken. The new couple were snapped by the paps leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood Saturday.
Do you like them as a couple?