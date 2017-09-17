Coupled Up: Gabrielle Union And D Wade Have Date Night While Kendall Jenner And Blake Griffin Duck The Paps

Actress Gabrielle Union shows off her beautiful dress as she and Dwyane Wade dine at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood

Hollywood Date Night for Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade, Meanwhile Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Are Ducking Paps

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade were sighted out and about enjoying Emmy Weekend with a date night out at Catch.

We in these streets… Emmy Night 2

Gabrielle posted this cute coupled up photo.

Hit the flip for more photos of them as well as shots of new couple Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin

After having dinner together ,Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin sneaks out of Craig's , in West Hollywood, CA

Why so shy? Kendall and Blake are obviously not keen on having their photo taken. The new couple were snapped by the paps leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood Saturday.

After having dinner together ,Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin sneaks out of Craig's , in West Hollywood, CA

Do you like them as a couple?

