Jourdan Dunn Puts London Nightclub On Full Blizzy For Racism “They Don’t Like Black People”
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Jourdan Dunn Speaks Out After London Launch Is Ruined By Racism At Reign Nightclub
These London clubs have been notorious for wronging black people — but it is crazy to hear that a supermodel like Jourdan Dunn would be the victim of racism while celebrating the launch of her new Lon Dunn X MissGuided launch.
Dunn took to Twitter to complain about the incident:
Daily Mail reported that Dunn was thrown out of the club early, around 11pm, but we were unable to confirm exactly what happened.
She also threw a shot Daily Mail’s way
Dunn did remember to thank her guests though
Does it surprise you to hear that even celebrities are subject to racism at nightclubs like this? Any of our UK readers been to Reign who can share stories of their own?