Jourdan Dunn Puts London Nightclub On Full Blizzy For Racism “They Don’t Like Black People”

Jourdan Dunn Speaks Out After London Launch Is Ruined By Racism At Reign Nightclub

These London clubs have been notorious for wronging black people — but it is crazy to hear that a supermodel like Jourdan Dunn would be the victim of racism while celebrating the launch of her new Lon Dunn X MissGuided launch.

Dunn took to Twitter to complain about the incident:

DO NOT GO TO REIGN NIGHTCLUB I REPEAT DO NOT GO REIGN NIGHTCLUB THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE! — Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) September 16, 2017

THEY WAY I WAS TREATING AT MY OWN EVENT WAS DISGUSTING! — Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) September 16, 2017

THEY WANT TO PLAY OUR MUSIC BUT DONT WANT OUR BLACK ASS IN THE CLUB, HA IIGHT COOL! — Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) September 16, 2017

Daily Mail reported that Dunn was thrown out of the club early, around 11pm, but we were unable to confirm exactly what happened.

WATCH HOW THE DAILY FAIL FLIP IT IN THE AM THO🙄 — Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) September 16, 2017

She also threw a shot Daily Mail’s way

ANYWAY THANK YOU TO EVERY ONE WHO CAME OUT IT MEANS EVERYTHING TO ME ❤️ — Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) September 17, 2017

GIGGS STORMZY MAYA HAILEY WINNIE NELAM LEIGHANNE EDWARD ELLA DILONE THANK YOU AND SORRY THAT YOU ALL HAD TO EXPERIENCE REIGN LUV U ALL ❤️ — Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) September 17, 2017

Dunn did remember to thank her guests though

Does it surprise you to hear that even celebrities are subject to racism at nightclubs like this? Any of our UK readers been to Reign who can share stories of their own?