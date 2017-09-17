Fun-Sized F-Boy Alert! Funniest (And PETTIEST) Kevin Hart Cheating Scandal Memes
- By Bossip Staff
Hilariously Petty Kevin Hart Memes
Fun-sized f-boy Kevin Hart is embroiled in a deliciously messy cheating scandal just weeks after proclaiming his innocence and laughing at the “haters” who appear to have been right all along about his alleged dirty doggery behind his pregnant rib Eniko’s back. Oh yes, it’s all very juicy and the memes are hilarious.
Peep the absolute funniest (and pettiest) Kevin Hart cheating scandal memes on the flip.
