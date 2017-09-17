Fenty Beauty Fineness: Rihanna Flaunts Her Fun Bags In Pink

Seen on the scene…

Rihanna Spotted In NYC

Bad gal Rih Rih recently had the paparazzi salivating while rocking a pink number. The Fenty Beauty head was spotted in NYC this weekend rocking a blush pink jumpsuit as she headed to dinner with friends.

Those friends actually turned out to be her homegirl Sanita and her longtime gal pal/cousin Melissa who said they were having a girl’s night out.

Girls night out 🗽 A post shared by @mdollas11 on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

Pink is definitely Rihanna’s color. Don’t you agree?

More of girl’s night out Rih Rih on the flip.