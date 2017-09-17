Fenty Beauty Fineness: Rihanna Flaunts Her Fun Bags In Pink
- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna Spotted In NYC
Bad gal Rih Rih recently had the paparazzi salivating while rocking a pink number. The Fenty Beauty head was spotted in NYC this weekend rocking a blush pink jumpsuit as she headed to dinner with friends.
Those friends actually turned out to be her homegirl Sanita and her longtime gal pal/cousin Melissa who said they were having a girl’s night out.
Pink is definitely Rihanna’s color. Don’t you agree?
More of girl’s night out Rih Rih on the flip.