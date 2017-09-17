Sad! Pro-Trump Rally In DC Hoped To Gather 1 Million People, Only 1,000 Show Up

Pro-Trump Rally Fails To Bring People Out

It’s about damn time y’all realized your president ain’t isht.

Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters gathered in Washington DC to demand protection for “traditional American culture”….you already know what they mean by “traditional.” Protesters came from far and wide for what they were calling the “Mother of All Rallies” (MOAR): a pro-Trump, right-wing protest that organizers were referring to as “Woodstock of American Rallies”.

“MOAR will send a message to the world that the voices of mainstream Americans must be heard,” organizers wrote on the MOAR website. “We are coming together to send a direct message to Congress, the media and the world that we stand united not divided to protect and preserve American Culture.” On Facebook, organizers said they hoped to bring out one million people to DC in support of their cause. Washington Metropolitan police said they expected 1,800 people, and journalists on the ground estimated the crowd size at 1,000. Dreams…..crushed.

Of course, a majority of the attendees wore their sorry azz red “Make America Great Again” baseball hats, but some others carried flags for “Kekistan,” which is apparently a fictional country that some right-wing activists claim as their homeland. Ooookaay…so why can’t y’all go back to Kekistan, then?

Sounds like this protest was a flop. *shrugs*