All We Need Is A Shot: The Blackest Damn Moments From The Black As Hell Emmys

The Emmys Were Black As Hell

The Emmys were last night and they were black as all get out. Like blackity black black black. We had Donald Glover win twice. Lena Waithe made history. Sterling K. Brown stole the show with his epic acceptance speech. All of the historic moments are up ahead, but first we have to make a quick point.

"I'm rooting for everybody black!" – Issa Rae at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/qV7NEUEl2m — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 18, 2017

This? This is what happens when people of color are given a damn chance. All we ask for is a seat at the table and what we get is a greatness. Awards. Excellence. Salute to these history makers and see the celebration of blackness.