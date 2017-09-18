BOSSIP Exclusive: Together Again? Janet Jackson Rekindling The Flame With Jermaine Dupri

Falling In Love… Again? Is Janet Jackson Giving Jermaine Dupri A Second Shot?

Janet Jackson definitely has had it rough leaving her husband Wissam Al-Mana — who her brother Randy claims was emotionally and verbally abusive. Janet even broke down during a recent performance on her current “State of the World Tour”… but BOSSIP has learned the singer definitely has the support of her ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri.

Inside sources tell BOSSIP exclusively that things have been heating back up between the former couple, who have recently reunited and not just for music making purposes.

Dupri was honored at VH1’s “Hip-Hop Honors: 90’s Game Changers” in Los Angeles Sunday night for his contributions to Southern hip-hop, meanwhile Janet’s tour has stops in Albuquerque Tuesday and Phoenix Thursday night before arriving in Anaheim Saturday. Is it safe to assume the former lovebirds will “be together again” soon enough?

What do you think about Janet getting back with Jermaine?