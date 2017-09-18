The Nasty Minajs: Nasir & Onika Post Up In Matching Gucci Fits For Concert Date

Nas And Nicki Minaj’s Matching Concert Outfits

Nas and Nicki Minaj rocked matching outfits and posted up multiple photos with corny captions and now folks think they’re ready to claim each other. Guess they’re corny in lust and tired of hiding it?

Nasty Nas hopped out the illmatic '88 benz tryna holla @ me earlier today in Queens. 👅 #GucciDown $54.11's @nas A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Nasty Nas hopped out the illmatic ’88 benz tryna holla @ me earlier today in Queens. 👅 #GucciDown $54.11’s @nas

“Tried to holla” is Nicki’s subtle way of saying “that’s MINE.”

There have been conflicting reports of the Nasty Minaj’s coupled-up, but we do know that the two have had “sleepovers” and are obviously spending lots of time shopping together from the same stores and kicking it. Nicki just celebrated Nas’ birthday with him as he goes out of his way to tag her up on social media. And yesterday, these two weren’t dress playing dress up. Nicki was headed to The Meadows in NYC to “support” Nasir while he performed.

Maybe these two were just scared to come straight out with their couple-dom after dealing with ugly, public break ups? We have a feeling they are not going away anytime soon. Hit the flip for more.