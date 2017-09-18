Hollyweird Scientology: Leah Remini Claims Jada Pinkett & Tom Cruise Asked Her To Play Odd Game Of Hide & Seek

Leah Remini Says Jada Pinkett Smith & Tom Cruise Asked Her To Play Odd Game Of Hide & Seek

Leah Remini has been steady putting Hollyweird Scientologists on blast with a whole series dedicated to exposing the religion.

Now the actress is detailing one very weird occasion involving the beloved Jada Pinkett-Smith and Scientology spokesman Tom Cruise. Leah started by saying she knows Jada is in on Scientology in an interview.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini told The Daily Beast. “I never saw Will there, but I saw Jada at [Scientology’s Hollywood] Celebrity Centre.

She then reminded everyone the couple opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But she says she saw Jada at the Scientology Celebrity Centre “all the time.”

In her book, where she exposes all the misdeeds of the religion, Remini recalled an odd occasion where she was with Will and Jada at Cruise’s mansion, the Mission Impossible actor had proposed a game of hide-and-seek there. Remini wrote that she thought Cruise was joking, “But, no, he literally wanted to play hide-and-seek with a bunch of grown-ups in what was probably close to a 7,000-square-foot house on almost three full acres of secluded land.”

Remini said she was wearing high-heels, said she said hell naw! But she insisted Jada had participated in the hide and seek, “I had hoped that she had left [Scientology], but this was the tell-tale sign that she was still in.”

Ummm, weird.

Remini also noted when Jada was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live a few weeks ago promoting her film Girls Trip, and Andy Cohen said to her, ‘Have you read Leah Remini’s book?’ and he was like, ‘What was that whole thing about playing tag?’ and she said, ‘Oh, she lied.’ He goes, ‘Isn’t that weird, to play tag?’ and she goes, ‘No, the kids were there.’

Leah says in her book “that was untrue. Bullsh-t. There were no kids there. I was like, okay, alright, you’re gonna do that? More power to ya.”

Yikes, what do you make of all of this hide-and-seek isht? I know Katie Holmes is happy she’s far away from that mess,