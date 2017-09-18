Trump Card: Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance At The Emmy’s To Clown His Boot-Lickin’ Lies [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sean Spicer Made Surprise Appearance The The Emmy’s
Disgraced ex-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made a special appearance at the Emmy’s last night to mock himself and poke fun at his former burnt sienna boss, Donald Trump.
We have a feeling it’s just a matter of hours before Trump goes on an angry Twitter rant about Sean and the Emmy’s. On another note, the look on Melissa McCarthy’s face was hilarious.
