Sweet Black Love: Sterling K. Brown And His Wife Looked Picture Perfect At The Emmys

Sterling K. Brown And Ryan Michelle Bathe Attend The Emmys

If you watched the 69th Primetime Emmys then you no doubt saw Sterling K. Brown dominate and win yet another award for his tremendous work in “This Is Us.”

The actor took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and became the first black actor to do so in 19 years. And while he went to accept his award, his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe was beaming by his side.

Sterling’s speech got cut off during the live telecast but he got a chance to finish backstage and he gave a special shoutout to Bathe for “making life worth living.”

“They cut me off before I could thank my wife,” said Brown. “Ryan Michelle Bathe you’re everything, you make my life worth living and you gave me two of the most beautiful things that God has ever put on this planet; my sons. Andrew Jason Sterling Brown, Omari Ryan Christian Brown, your daddy loves you with the strength of 1,000 suns. I’ll see you Monday after work.”

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/909621095539531776/video/1

BEAUTIFUL.

Are Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe your couple goals?

