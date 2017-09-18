We OUTCHEA: Protest In St. Louis Still Going Strong, Cops Arrest 80 On Day 3

Image via Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Police Arrest 80 On Third Day Of Acquitted Cop Protest

The folks in St. Louis and the surrounding areas got time today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes to get justice for Black and brown people, cuz.

The acquittal of former officer Jason Stockley for the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith has sparked political protests in a city that has seen WAY too many incidents of police violence with little to no consequence.

According to NYDailyNews, riot-gear clad cops put handcuffs and zip-ties on 80 outraged citizens who were making their voices heard for the third consecutive night in the streets of the 314.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole blamed the chaotic evening on a “group of criminals,” while Mayor Lyda Krewson described them as “agitators” who stuck around after the initial protest ended. “For the third day in a row, the days have been calm and the nights have been destructive,” Krewson said during a press briefing early Monday.

Peep the frightening footage of an unmarked police car that is eerily reminiscent of the vehicle attack that killed Heather Heyer in Charlottesville.

While we want everyone in St. Louis to be safe, we want police to stop killing us even more.