Disgusting: Racist Caucasian Fireman Says Dogs Are More Important Than “A Million Ni**ers”

#TylerRoysdon How does a firefighter go on Facebook and say that saving a dog is more important than saving 1 million black people? pic.twitter.com/IIxDKEhsK1 — mr smarty pants (@TheSquireman) September 16, 2017

Racist Firehouse Volunteer Put On Blast After Calling Blacks “Ni**ers”

One bigoted Firehouse volunteer got put on blast for his disgusting, racist Facebook post and now the hateful serviceman has been suspended indefinitely. The ain’t isht Fire man volunteer out of Franklin county in Ohio’s name is Tyler Roysdon and he was caught posting the following to his facebook page:

“One dog is more important than a million n******””:

Fox 19 reports that his wife has since reached out on his behalf to clarify that he’s “sorry”.

A woman by the name of Joei Frame Roysdon has identified herself as his wife and said: “He admitted that he said things that were wrong and apologized.” She went on to say, “Everyone deserves a second chance and is also entitled to their own opinion.”

Umm, what’s he sorry about? Being caught? You can’t be racist by accident, and a person like that doesn’t deserve a career in “protecting” citizens. We don’t know why he hasn’t been fired yet, but he’s reportedly meeting with the township’s officials to discuss his hateful remarks.