Who’s Ya Mommy? Hatin’ Azz Maria Sharapova Admits That Serena Williams “Owns” Her Set Point Soul

Maria Sharapova Admits That Serena Williams “Owns” Her

You don’t really get much credit for admitting something that EVERYBODY already knows.

In an recent interview with CNN, the diabolical hater known as Maria Sharapova comes to grips with the fact that she just can’t f**k with Serena Williams on the tennis court.

Ever since Maria defeated Serena at Wimbledon in 2004, 13 years and 18 matches ago, she hasn’t so much as SNIFFED victory when meeting Compton’s C-walkin’ champion on face-to-face.

“Well, I say she’s owned me,” the 30-year-old admits bluntly. “Which she has.”

Fact is, that even Maria’s DADDY knows that his daughter could learn a lot from the Williams sisters. He reportedly encouraged her to study their practice sessions at the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Florida.

Sharapova’s father insisted she go too, to “watch these incredible athletes,” she recalls him telling her. “I want you to watch, and I want you to just look in their eyes to see the desire and the passion, to see how they play the game,” was Yuri Sharapova’s advice.

That’s all well and good, but poppa Sharapova probably should have been teaching Maria how to be gracious and humble and how to mind her muthaf**kin business.