Scout Schultz: GA Tech Police Fatally Shoot LGBT Activist

Vigil for Scout Schultz, president of GA Tech's Pride Alliance, killed by @GaTechPD last night #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/fyyZSHxiuz — Metro Atlanta DSA 🌹 (@MetroATLDSA) September 17, 2017

Scout Schultz Killed By GA Tech Police

The death of an LGBT activist on the campus of Georgia Tech is causing an uproar. Scout Schultz, an intersex person and the President of the Pride Alliance student group, was shot in the heart Saturday night in full view of students in their dorms.

Video has surfaced of the incident and it shows Schultz, 21, in a parking lot telling the police to “shoot them.”

Investigators report that they were called after a “person with a knife and a gun” was reportedly spotted on campus. In the video, Schultz is not seen holding a gun but there are reports that they had a pocket knife with the blade tucked in.

There were reportedly four officers surrounding Schultz during the incident and they insisted that they dropped the knife.

“Come on man, let’s drop the knife,” an officer is heard saying. “Nobody wants to hurt you, man.”

Schultz was shot after they started advancing towards police.

Schultz’ mother Lynne Schultz recently spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and asked why officers didn’t use non-lethal force.

“Why didn’t they use some nonlethal force, like pepper spray or Tasers?” said Lynne.

GA Tech officials have since confirmed that their officers don’t carry stun guns.

Lynne Schultz also told the AJC that Scout suffered from depression and had attempted suicide two years ago. She and several of Scout’s classmates are now looking for answers.



This case is so crazy and we’re sure there are SEVERAL more developments to come. We’ll keep you posted as they become available.