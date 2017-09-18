Cuff Me, Zaddy: Meet The Panty-Sizzling #RescueBae Shattering The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
Officer Hatcher Is Shattering The Internet

It all started when Gainesville PD posted pics of first responders who helped (and rescued) Irma survivors. At the time, it seemed like a normal post-hurricane moment until seas of lusty savages flooded Facebook and launched their panties at Officer Bylynn Hatcher who immediately shattered the whole entire internet.

Hit the flip to meet the panty-sizzling first responder and cackle at the hilariously lusty savagery flooding the internet.

    Gainesville PD announced that they’ll release a #RescueBae calendar and donate the proceeds to Hurricane Irma relief efforts. Oh, and Officer Hatcher is ALLEGEDLY single, ladies.

