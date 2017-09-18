Miami McRib Confirmed? People Think THIS Woman Just Exposed Herself As Kevin Hart’s Sidepiece

- By Bossip Staff
No laughing matter…

Is This Kevin Hart’s Side Chick?

By now you’ve surely seen that damning video of Kevin Hart apologizing for seemingly cheating on his pregnant “rib” Eniko. He’s now been dragged back to Philly and even Eniko’s catching shade from folks who can’t believe she thought the comedian would be faithful after cheating on his first wife.

Now, however, there’s more troubling brewing, and it’s courtesy of the woman many people think first caused his marital issues.

If you can remember back to July, rumors of Hart’s alleged infidelity first broke when videos and photos surfaced of him getting “frisky” in Miami with a mystery woman.

That woman is allegedly singer Monique “Momo” Gonzales and she posted a cryptic message after Kevin posted his apology video.

“The truth always comes to light,” wrote “Momo” on Instagram.

The truth always comes to light ✨ • La verdad siempre sale a la luz

A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on

CONVENIENT, RIGHT?

Fans are now eviscerating “Momo” because they’re convinced that she’s Kevin’s Miami McRib.

 

“Hope your [sic] not the accessory go the crime..Either way you lose and the wife wins….was it really worth it??” wrote one fan.

“Wow low class! It takes two but you are a little deceiving home wrecker!!” added another.

 

Surely this woman wouldn’t out herself as Kevin Hart’s side chick considering that there’s an extortion investigation underway. Right?

stay light ✨

A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on

Right.

besame el culito

A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on

More Momo on the flip.

When the heart speaks… 🤷🏻‍♀️

A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on

making moves 🌹

A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on

Collection 1 | Coming Soon ☠️☠️☠️ @blackskullzapparel #BlackSkullzApparel #JustDifferent

A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on

It was 300 degrees outside today 🔥

A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on

Happy 4th 🇺🇸

A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on

    Mo Slay 🦁 New music coming soon baby!

    A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on

    somewhere in between hills

    A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on

    Mi nena @bia 🌹✨

    A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on

